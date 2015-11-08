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Dmitrij Paskevic
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shallow focus photography of pink leafed plants
Purple canopy
A map marker
Lisbon, Portugal
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 8, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 70D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
texture
plant
purple
leaves
yellow
floral
blossom
lisbon
blur
bokeh
botanical
bougainvillea
bloom
petal
magenta
botany
plenty
portugal
Historical images
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