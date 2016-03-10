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Camilla Bundgaard
camil
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shallow focus photography of pink flowers
Colorful Wildflowers
A map marker
Denmark
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 10, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 1100D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
green
plant
garden
pink
grass
purple
field
plants
focus
lavender
outdoors
grow
close up
wild
bush
petal
denmark
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