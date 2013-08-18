Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Rula Sibai
rulasibai
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
shallow focus photography of pink and white flowers
White and purple blossom
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 18, 2013 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
blue
plant
pink
trees
color
purple
leaves
cherry blossom
blossom
cherry
madeira
violet
magenta
blooming
blossoms
flowering
background
floral
HD Wallpapers
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20