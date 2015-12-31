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Tom Sodoge
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shallow focus photography of person taking picture of glass tower at smartphone
Photographing a skyscraper
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 31, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 1200D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
architecture
phone
light
iphone
grey
photo
urban
cityscape
sunlight
nike
project
telephone
tourist
cell phone
adidas
landmark
shot
caucasian
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