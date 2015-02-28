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Daniel Bowman
dbow22
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shallow focus photography of person facing trees
Person in parka in winter
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 28, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T5i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
people
winter
river
orange
red
brown
woods
hoodie
cold
jacket
cold weather
back
looking
faceless
winter jacket
winter coat
looking out
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