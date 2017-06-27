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Benigno Hoyuela
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shallow focus photography of orange butterfly in pink flower
Butterfly On A Zinnia
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 27, 2017 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
spring
plant
garden
pink
butterfly
wildflowers
insect
grain
wings
bug
flores
zinnia
monarch
iphone 7
flor
primavera
jardin
blossom
Public domain images
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