Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Kowit Phothisan
iambuggo
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
shallow focus photography of kettle
A pot in local restaurant.
A map marker
Narathiwat, Thailand
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 18, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
coffee
kitchen
hot
thailand
grey
drink
metal
warm
asia
steam
pot
teapot
kettle
stove
tin
pod
burner
stovetop
tea
Free stock photos
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20