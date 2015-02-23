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Micah Hallahan
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shallow focus photography of green plants
Green conifer branch
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 23, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
plant
health
growth
leaves
greenery
macro
pine
holistic
depth
depth of field
cone
fir
spike
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