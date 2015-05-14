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Matthew Kosloski
matthew
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shallow focus photography of green leafed trees
Birch trees
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 14, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T2i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
trees
wood
grey
leaves
woods
pine trees
pine
aspen
birch
daylight
birch trees
pine needles
tree trunks
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