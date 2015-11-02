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michael podger
jammypodger7470
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shallow focus photography of green leafed plant
Dew on a cobweb
A map marker
Golcar, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 2, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 70D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
plant
white
grey
plants
morning
spider
blur
bokeh
web
foliage
dew
spiderweb
drops
www
droplets
cobweb
united kingdom
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