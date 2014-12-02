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Matt Montgomery
matrickm
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shallow focus photography of green leafed plant
Herbal garden
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 2, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NORITSU KOKI, QSS-32_33
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
plant
garden
growth
science
leaves
leaf
blossom
herbs
grow
dirt
cook
sage
potted plant
herb
parsley
seedlings
potted plants
alternative therapy
flower
food
Creative Commons images
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