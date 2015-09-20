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Hanna Schwichtenberg
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shallow focus photography of green crop field
Wheat Field
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
summer
green
land
earth
natural
grass
farm
agriculture
field
farming
wheat
outdoors
grain
harvest
grow
cereal
barley
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