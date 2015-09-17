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Jiri Sifalda
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shallow focus photography of fox
Country Wildlife
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High Tatras, Tatranská Javorina, Slovakia
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Published on
September 17, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
dog
animal
animals
wildlife
red
grey
wild animal
fox
adventure
rock
rocks
red fox
wilderness
fox wallpaper
wild
outside
wild fox
slovakia
high tatras
HDR images
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