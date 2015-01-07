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Mathieu Odin
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shallow focus photography of duck on grass
Duck on grass by stone wall
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 7, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-E2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
blue
bird
green
grass
wildlife
orange
wall
field
park
duck
feather
stone wall
teal
standing
beak
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