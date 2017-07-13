Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Michal Janek
michaljaneck
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
shallow focus photography of brown wheat
Harvest time
A map marker
Slovakia
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 13, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
blue
summer
outdoor
time
field
yellow
blur
wheat
bokeh
harvest
cereal
july
barley
slovakia
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20