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shallow focus photography of brown monkey hugging each other
Huddle up to keep warm
A map marker
Gibraltar
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 23, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 700D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
family
monkey
white
grey
spain
europe
stone
together
brown
warm
fur
gibraltar
ape
hold
huddle
primate
primates
ancient egypt
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