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joel herzog
joel_herzog
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shallow-focus photography of brown lioness
Growling lion
A map marker
Kruger Park, South Africa
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 14, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
cat
animal
lion
grass
wildlife
africa
south africa
bokeh
head
mammal
lions
fur
lioness
lion face
big cat
canine
carnivore
jaw
jaws
feline
Public domain images
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