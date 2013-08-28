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Laurice Manaligod
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shallow focus photography of brown dried grass
Barley and Wheat Plants
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 28, 2013 (UTC)
Camera
iPhone 5, VSCOcam
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
autumn
fall
grass
purple
agriculture
brown
lonely
beige
wind
blur
bokeh
grain
colors
seed
grains
late summer
feild
chilly
wheat grass
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