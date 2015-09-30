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Caspar Camille Rubin
casparrubin
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shallow focus photography of brown clothes pins
Out to Dry
A map marker
Ried-Brig, Schweiz
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 30, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wood
clothes
brown
laundry
blur
bokeh
zoom
cloth
wooden
close
clip
hang
zoomed in
clipper
paper
envelope
mail
schweiz
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