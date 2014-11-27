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Daniel Ruyter
dbruyter
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shallow focus photography of bird on black hand rails during daytime
Pigeon on a railing
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 27, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
SAMSUNG, NX1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
animal
blue
bird
wildlife
sleep
focus
pigeon
dove
sleeping
feather
quiet
sitting
standing
rail
wing
sat
wild bird
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