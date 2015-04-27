Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Juan José Valencia Antía
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Food & Drink
,
Health & Wellness
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
shallow focus photography of almonds in white ceramic bowl
Healthy Almond Snack
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 27, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
health
wellness
healthy
cup
food and drink
nuts
seeds
snack
almond
wooden
almonds
healthy snack
proteins
wooden board
ceramic cup
fruit
fitness
website
drink
High resolution images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20