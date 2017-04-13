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Kelly Sikkema
kellysikkema
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shallow focus photo of yellow corn
The tiny ear
A map marker
Fenton, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 13, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
autumn
gold
farm
field
plants
yellow
brown
crop
corn
harvest
corn field
small
stalk
united states
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