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Meredith Whitman
whitmanm18
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shallow focus photo of orange rose
Silky-smooth petals
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 1, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D300S
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
rose
pink
white
grey
floral
rose wallpaper
blossom
object
peach
macro
bloom
petal
detail
rose background
bud
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