Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Emma Van Sant
emma
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
shallow focus photo of brown wheat
Sunlit golden barley ears
A map marker
Rataje nad sazavo, Czech Republic
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 7, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, PowerShot SX40 HS
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
natural
plant
grass
gold
farm
growth
agriculture
plants
brown
wheat
grain
grow
golden
square
farmland
tan
agricultural
rye
czech republic
Historical images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20