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Marlon Maya
marlonmaya
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shallow focus of Big Ben
Big Ben Westminster
A map marker
Westminster, Londres, Reino Unido
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 12, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON, COOLPIX P100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
summer
architecture
london
grey
gold
blue sky
time
clock
united kingdom
big ben
outdoors
structure
tower
close up
britain
westminster
londres
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