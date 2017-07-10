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Tim Trad
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shadow of depth of photography of dog sitting on gray sofa
LADEE
A map marker
Downtown, Los Angeles, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 10, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
portrait
dog
puppy
grey
los angeles
sofa
couch
french bulldog
pug
bulldog
downtown la
frenchie
doggo
animal
pet
united states
mammal
downtown
boxer
canine
Historical images
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