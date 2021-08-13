Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lea Kobal
@leyko
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bohinjsko jezero, Slovenija
Published
on
August 13, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
bohinjsko jezero
slovenija
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
HD Scenery Wallpapers
lake
slovenia
bohinj lake
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoors
Landscape Images & Pictures
panoramic
Public domain images
Related collections
Amenities
46 photos
· Curated by Meredith Plant
amenity
plant
flora
Urban Scenes
86 photos
· Curated by José Luis Antúnez
urban
HD City Wallpapers
building
A Closer Look
103 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
macro
wing
Animals Images & Pictures