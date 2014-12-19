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Reinhard Rosar
rr1208
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several people walking on seashore
Vacation on Grado beach
A map marker
Grado, Italy
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 19, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D300
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
people
sea
family
blue
couple
summer
sand
vacation
coast
sunny
coastline
shore
breakwater
italy
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