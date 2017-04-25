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Vera Cires
yellowcherry
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several labeled bottles on rack
Few bottles of Moldovan wine
A map marker
Puhoi, Moldova
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 25, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 100D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
white
red
wine
winery
moldova
beer
drink
alcohol
bottle
wine bottle
beverage
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