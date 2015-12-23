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Olia Gozha
olia
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seven croissant on gray metal tray
Flaky Croissants
A map marker
Rivne, Ukraine
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 23, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
italy
grey
window
bakery
breakfast
bread
baking
croissant
pastry
fresh
baked goods
detail
pan
tray
brioche
treat
pastery
crispy
cornetto
Non-copyrighted images
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