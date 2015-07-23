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Seth Fogelman
sethadam
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sepia photography of dirt road
Sun-scorched road
A map marker
Picayune Strand State Forest, Naples, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 23, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
sunrise
sun
road
trees
orange
yellow
fog
path
brown
florida
foggy
dirt road
haze
everglades
country lane
united states
naples
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