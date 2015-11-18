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Annie Spratt
anniespratt
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selective photography of purple petaled flowers
Red and blue hydrangea
A map marker
New Forest District, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 18, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
blue
flower wallpaper
plant
pink
health
grey
purple
leaves
floral
floral wallpaper
hydrangea
floral background
flower background
maroon
soft
violet
bloom
petal
holistic
HDR images
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