Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Matthew Smith
whale
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Nature
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
selective photography of green leaf plant
Conifer sapling
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
earth
plant
grass
nature background
grey
growth
environment
rainforest
moss
forrest
growing
blurred background
pine
flora
small tree
conifer
no people
moss green
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20