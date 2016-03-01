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selective photography of controllers
Ready for Takeoff
A map marker
Schiphol Amsterdam Airport, Schiphol, Netherlands
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 1, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
airplane
vintage
grey
plane
dashboard
aeroplane
cockpit
transport
control
clocks
measure
metrics
buttons
instruments
gasoline
controls
dials
dakota
meters
Non-copyrighted images
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