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Mark Eder
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selective photography of body of water under white sky at daytime
Laguna di Venezia
A map marker
Metropolitan City of Venice, Italy
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 13, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
blue
grey
fog
venice
end
haze
italy
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