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Scott Webb
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selective photograph of folded papers
Curvy metal facade
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
abstract
art
building
architecture
design
wall
grey
metal
structure
shape
facade
metal structure
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