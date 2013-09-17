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Lukas Schweizer
lukasschweizer
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selective photo of green grains during daytime
Green ears of wheat
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 17, 2013 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
grass
grey
plants
blur
wheat
harvest
close up
seeds
crops
barley
HDR Photos & Images
autumnal
backlit
plantas
selective focus
verde
champ
natureza
campagne
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