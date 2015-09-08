Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Pamela Nhlengethwa
panpam
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
selective focused water lillies
Violet water lilies
A map marker
National Cheng Kung University, Taiwan
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 8, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
HTC, One 801e
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
plant
garden
purple
leaf
lily
blossom
outdoors
botanical
pond
bloom
petal
lily pad
lilly pad
taiwan
flora
crocus
pond lily
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20