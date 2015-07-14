Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Aaron Burden
aaronburden
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
selective focus shot of outdoor swing
Playground Swings
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 14, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-GX7
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
park
child
fun
playground
blur
bokeh
play
swing
recreation
swings
swingset
school
education
website
blog
kid
object
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20