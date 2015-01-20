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Matthew Smith
whale
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selective focus photography of yellow Tithonia flower
Yellow forest flower
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
forest
dark
plant
night
trees
yellow
spotlight
dark green
yellow flower
contrast
stones
single flower
branches
gloomy
weeds
dramatic lighting
dry grass
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