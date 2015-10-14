Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Sérgio Rola
sergio_rola
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
selective focus photography of yellow leaf
Autumn forest floor
A map marker
London, U.K.
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 14, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M5
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
autumn
natural
fall
wildlife
leaves
park
leaf
outdoors
golden
woodland
outside
autmn
dry leaf
food
animal
london
plant
butterfly
chocolate
High resolution images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20