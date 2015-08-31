Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Matt Quinn
matt_quinn
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
selective focus photography of yellow and black bumblebee on leaf
Buzzing Bee
A map marker
Cambridge, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 31, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
life
plant
grey
leaf
bee
insect
macro
bug
bugs
closeup
canada
cambridge
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20