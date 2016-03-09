Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
David Paschke
davidpaschke
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
selective focus photography of X logo
× in the woods
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 9, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
black
green
white
wood
cross
target
letter
sign
moss
outdoors
woodland
cork
trunk
mark
x marks the spot
plant
text
seaweed
alphabet
flora
High resolution images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20