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Vladimir Kudinov
madbyte
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selective focus photography of woman taking low angle photo of high-rise building
Tourist Photography
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 27, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
girl
city
people
building
phone
apple
photography
iphone
camera
photo
urban
smartphone
picture
skyscraper
blur
bokeh
tower
build
looking up
human
Creative Commons images
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