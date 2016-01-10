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Stas Kulesh
kulesh
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selective focus photography of woman on seashore
A hot day in New Zealand.
A map marker
Great Barrier Island, New Zealand
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 10, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 400D DIGITAL
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
woman
girl
beach
summer
sport
grey
beach background
feet
lady
fun
naughty
beach girl
legs
pants
leg
summer wallpapers
beach wallpapers
summer backgrounds
new zealand
Public domain images
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