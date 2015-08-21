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Jake Melara
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selective focus photography of woman in black t-shirt standing on bridge
forest bridge
A map marker
Lacamas Lake Trail, Camas, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 21, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
forest
green
trees
women
grey
bridge
greenery
decision
united states
camas
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