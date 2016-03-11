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selective focus photography of white petaled flower
White daisy
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 11, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
LEICA, D-LUX (Typ 109)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
black
green
plant
garden
white
purple
leaf
daisy
white flower
grow
flora
bloom
petal
stark
blooms
blossom
fern
daisies
aster
Public domain images
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