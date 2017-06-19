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Kelly Sikkema
kellysikkema
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selective focus photography of white flower
White flowers in dark
A map marker
Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University, Boston, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 19, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flowers
summer
white
grey
group
yellow
blossom
bright
branch
bloom
small
petals
tiny
cluster
close-up
flower
plant
boston
united states
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