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Alex Seinet
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selective focus photography of white flower
yellow-leaves-spring
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 21, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
blue
plant
trees
white
happy
leaves
focus
light background
positive
explore
flora
autumnal
selective focus
flowers
spring
sunlight
glowing
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