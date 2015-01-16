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Ashley Davis
ashelizabethphotos
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selective-focus photography of wheat
Golden grass on blue
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 16, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
grass
grey
agriculture
field
focus
countryside
meadow
wheat
bokeh
grain
corn
dusk
plain
blurry
crops
cereal
stalk
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